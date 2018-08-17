WIBW News Now!

Warm and sunny for Friday

by on August 17, 2018 at 6:06 AM (2 hours ago)

Today and Saturday should be okay, before rain chances slip back in Sunday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing with sunshine today and a high at 88.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 92.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 88. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 66.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 90.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 83.

