Warm and sunny for Friday

Today and Saturday should be okay, before rain chances slip back in Sunday.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clearing with sunshine today and a high at 88.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 68.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 92.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, with a high at 85.
