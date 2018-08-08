WIBW News Now!

Warm and sunny today, could hear a rumble of thunder tonight

by on August 8, 2018 at 5:00 AM (2 hours ago)

Hazy and very warm today, with a very slight chance of storms tonight.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few low clouds this morning, then sunny and warm, with a high at 95.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms tonight with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm, with a high at 95.

Friday: A few scattered storms, with a high at 94.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 90. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 94.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 93.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.