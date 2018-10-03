Warm and windy then wet tonight

A summerlike afternoon will fuel some storm potential for tonight.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Windy and very warm, with a high at 92. South winds gusting up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Showers and storms, and a few could be on the strong side, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: Occasional rain during the afternoon and cooler, with a high at 63.

Friday: Scattered showers early, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high at 94. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 58. South southwest wind 8 to 18 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high at 81.