Warm and windy, with high fire danger across central Kansas

Red Flag Warnings are still in effect to the southwest of Topeka. Burning is still not recommended today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, windy and warm, with a high at 75. South winds 15-35 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Showers and a few storms will develop overnight, with a low at 52.

Tomorrow: Morning showers and breezy, with a high at 72.

Saturday: Cooler, with a high at 53.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 78. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly between 1am and 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 49.

Tomorrow: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high at 69.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 9 mph.