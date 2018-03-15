WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


39°F
Clear
Feels Like 37°
Winds ESE 4 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear74°
51°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm71°
37°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy57°
35°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm63°
43°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Rain54°
35°

Warm and windy, with high fire danger across central Kansas

by on March 15, 2018 at 4:47 AM (1 hour ago)

Red Flag Warnings are still in effect to the southwest of Topeka. Burning is still not recommended today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, windy and warm, with a high at 75. South winds 15-35 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Showers and a few storms will develop overnight, with a low at 52.

Tomorrow: Morning showers and breezy, with a high at 72.

Saturday: Cooler, with a high at 53.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 78. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly between 1am and 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 49.

Tomorrow: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high at 69.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.