Warm, but not too hot today and Tuesday

We’ll have a couple of days of relatively quiet weather before the pattern gets more active again toward the end of the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning with a few showers possible in extreme northern Kansas, and then partly cloudy, with a high at 90.

Tonight: A few clouds, with a low at 68.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 92.

Wednesday: Sunny, warm and dry, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 90. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 69. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 91. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 92.