WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


73°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 73°
Winds NE 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy90°
69°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear91°
63°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy92°
67°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm84°
63°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm82°
64°

Warm, but not too hot today and Tuesday

by on July 23, 2018 at 4:49 AM (5 hours ago)

We’ll have a couple of days of relatively quiet weather before the pattern gets more active again toward the end of the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning with a few showers possible in extreme northern Kansas, and then partly cloudy, with a high at 90.

Tonight: A few clouds, with a low at 68.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 92.

Wednesday: Sunny, warm and dry, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 90. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 69. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 91. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 92.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.