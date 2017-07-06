Warm, calm Thursday

Early morning fog will burn off ahead of a warm and calm day.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 90.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 87.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 71.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 94.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 89.