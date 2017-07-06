WIBW News Now!

67°F
Clear
Feels Like 67°
Winds North 0 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear94°
71°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy90°
64°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy85°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy91°
72°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy95°
73°

Warm, calm Thursday

by on July 6, 2017 at 5:16 AM (1 hour ago)

Early morning fog will burn off ahead of a warm and calm day.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 90.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 87.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 71.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 94.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 89.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.