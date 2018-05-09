WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


68°F
Clear
Feels Like 68°
Winds West 6 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear88°
62°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
70°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy94°
72°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy97°
60°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm84°
62°

Warm conditions continue through the week

by on May 9, 2018 at 4:43 AM (3 mins ago)

Sunny and warm conditions continue, with slight chances of rain slipping in overnight.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 63.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 89.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 89.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 89. Light west northwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low at 62.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 90.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 93.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.