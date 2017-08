Quiet weather this week in northeast Kansas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy dense fog (mainly to the south of Topeka in east central Kansas). Sunny, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny and dry, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 86. North wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 87.