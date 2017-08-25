Warm, dry weather continues

The last weekend of August feels more like September.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and dry, with a high at 83.
Tonight: Clearing, with a low at 62.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 85.
Saturday night and Sunday: Scattered storms will move in overnight into Sunday, with a high at 85.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 88. South southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 65.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 91.
Tomorrow Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low at 67.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 87.