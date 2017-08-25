WIBW News Now!

Warm, dry weather continues

by on August 25, 2017 at 6:28 AM (2 hours ago)

The last weekend of August feels more like September.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and dry, with a high at 83.

Tonight: Clearing, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 85.

Saturday night and Sunday: Scattered storms will move in overnight into Sunday, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 88. South southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 91.

Tomorrow Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low at 67.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 87.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.