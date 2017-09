Dry and quiet conditions continue throughout the week. A stronger system will likely push a cold front our way by late next weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 84.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 89. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 89.