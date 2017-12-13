WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


41°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 34°
Winds West 12 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy59°
29°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast43°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear49°
33°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear60°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy48°
25°

Warm early, then cooler and windy Wednesday

by on December 13, 2017 at 5:00 AM (4 hours ago)

The unseasonable warmth comes back for one more day, but then we head downward toward the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and mild this afternoon, with a high at 57 with another cold front moving through later today. Winds will turn NW 15-35 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 28.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and colder, and not as windy, with a high at 42.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny through mid morning, then becoming partly sunny, with a high at 60. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 29.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 45.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 50.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.