Warm early, then cooler and windy Wednesday

The unseasonable warmth comes back for one more day, but then we head downward toward the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and mild this afternoon, with a high at 57 with another cold front moving through later today. Winds will turn NW 15-35 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 28.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and colder, and not as windy, with a high at 42.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny through mid morning, then becoming partly sunny, with a high at 60. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 29.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 45.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 50.