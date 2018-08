No chances of rain in the near future and we’re back up to more August-like temperatures.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 92.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 95.

Friday: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 95.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 91. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 94.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 96.