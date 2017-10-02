Warm Monday, then active starting Tuesday

A few scattered storms were lifting off to the north and east across extreme north central and northeast Kansas this morning. Our next best chance of rain is Tuesday, and the pattern could be active after that.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Windy and warm, with a high at 87. Winds gusting from the south at 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy, with a low at 68.

Tuesday: A few thunderstorms, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high at 88. Windy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 70.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.