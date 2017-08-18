Warm, with off and on storm chances through Monday

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and warm, with a high at 89. Thunderstorm chances increase this afternoon as a cold front moves in.

Tonight: Scattered storms, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 92.

Tomorrow night: Isolated storms, with a low at 68.

Sunday: A few thunderstorms possible, with a high at 91.

Monday: Still uncertain for the eclipse – but a few showers possible in northeast Kansas with cloud cover, with a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 93. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot, with a high at 97. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 71. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 96. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 94.