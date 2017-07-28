WIBW News Now!

Warm and pleasant for the weekend

by on July 28, 2017 at 5:53 AM (4 hours ago)

Weather for the weekend should be beautiful.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few high clouds this morning. Then, sunny and warm. High 85.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low in the mid 60’s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High in the mid 80’s.

Sunday: Not as warm. High 81.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 90. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 66.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 89.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 83.

