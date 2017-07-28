Warm and pleasant for the weekend

Weather for the weekend should be beautiful.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: A few high clouds this morning. Then, sunny and warm. High 85.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low in the mid 60’s.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High in the mid 80’s.
Sunday: Not as warm. High 81.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 90. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 66.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 89.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 83.