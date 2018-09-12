Warm, quiet weather continues

The warm and relatively quiet pattern for this part of the country continues.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warm, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Breezy and a bit warmer, with a high at 85.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 89.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 84. South southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 86.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 90.