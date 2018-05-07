WIBW News Now!

Warm start to the week

by on May 7, 2018 at 5:22 AM (4 hours ago)

The early week will feel more like summer than spring.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly clear this morning and warm this afternoon, with a high at 85.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 60.

Tomorrow: Windy with a chance of a few afternoon storms and a high at 85.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms move out, with a low at 62.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 86. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 87.

Tomorrow Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 59.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 89.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.