Warm start to the week

The early week will feel more like summer than spring.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Mostly clear this morning and warm this afternoon, with a high at 85.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 60.
Tomorrow: Windy with a chance of a few afternoon storms and a high at 85.
Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms move out, with a low at 62.
Wednesday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 88.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 86. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 62.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 87.
Tomorrow Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 59.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 89.