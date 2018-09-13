Warm, summery weather continues

The weather in the midwest is seasonal and summery through the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy low clouds this morning, then partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon, with a high at 84.

Tonight: A few clouds, with a low at 70.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 90.

Saturday: Warm and dry, with a high at 90.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Scattered sprinkles, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high at 85.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 70.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 90.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 90.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.