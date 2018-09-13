Warm, summery weather continues

The weather in the midwest is seasonal and summery through the weekend.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Patchy low clouds this morning, then partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon, with a high at 84.
Tonight: A few clouds, with a low at 70.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 90.
Saturday: Warm and dry, with a high at 90.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 88.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Scattered sprinkles, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high at 85.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 70.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 90.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 90.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.