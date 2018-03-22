WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Clear
Feels Like 58°
Winds SSE 16 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
46°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast68°
47°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy53°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy59°
50°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm71°
52°

Warm Thursday and Friday, with rain possible Friday night

by on March 22, 2018 at 5:00 AM (6 hours ago)

Weather doesn’t get much better for Spring Break.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and warmer, with a high at 69.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 48.

Friday: A few showers – possibly some drizzle, windy and a high at 70.

Friday Night: Showers and few storms, with a low at 47.

Saturday: Breezy, cooler. High 57.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 73. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low at 51.

Friday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high at 80.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 46.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 62. North wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.