Warm Thursday and Friday, with rain possible Friday night

Weather doesn’t get much better for Spring Break.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy and warmer, with a high at 69.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 48.
Friday: A few showers – possibly some drizzle, windy and a high at 70.
Friday Night: Showers and few storms, with a low at 47.
Saturday: Breezy, cooler. High 57.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 73. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low at 51.
Friday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high at 80.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 46.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 62. North wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph