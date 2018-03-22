Warm Thursday and Friday, with rain possible Friday night

Weather doesn’t get much better for Spring Break.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and warmer, with a high at 69.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 48.

Friday: A few showers – possibly some drizzle, windy and a high at 70.

Friday Night: Showers and few storms, with a low at 47.

Saturday: Breezy, cooler. High 57.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 73. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low at 51.

Friday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high at 80.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 46.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 62. North wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph