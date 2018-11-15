Warm Thursday and Friday

Enjoy the end of the work week warmup, because a change will come again for the weekend.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 52.
Tonight: Clear and cold, with a low at 30.
Tomorrow: The warmest day of the work week, with a high at 57.
Saturday: Turning colder and breezy, with a high at 39.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 56. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 30.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 58.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 37.