Warm Thursday and Friday

Enjoy the end of the work week warmup, because a change will come again for the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 52.

Tonight: Clear and cold, with a low at 30.

Tomorrow: The warmest day of the work week, with a high at 57.

Saturday: Turning colder and breezy, with a high at 39.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 56. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 58.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 37.