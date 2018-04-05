Warm Thursday, bottom drops out Friday

Enjoy Thursday, because the weekend doesn’t look too good right now.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up this morning, then sunny and warmer this afternoon, with a high at 68.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Colder air begins to move in from the north, with a high at 38. Rain will begin then transition to snow. 1-2” possible especially in extreme northern Kansas.

Friday Night: Snow ends late, with a low at 16.

Saturday: Sunny and cold, with a high at 38.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 69. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 36.

Tomorrow: A chance of rain before 1pm, then rain and snow likely, possibly mixed with sleet between 1pm and 3pm, then snow likely after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high at 38.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 1am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low at 13.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 40.