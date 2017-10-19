Warm Thursday and Friday with chances of rain Saturday

Warmer than normal for October today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Clear and not as cool overnight, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: Windy with a few clouds moving in. and a high at 78.

Saturday: A cold front pushes from central into eastern Kansas with a chance of thunderstorms and a high at 75.

Sunday: Cooler, with a high at 68.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 82. Light southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 58.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 78.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 75.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 70.