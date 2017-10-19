WIBW News Now!

48°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 48°
Winds North 0 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear81°
56°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy77°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm73°
48°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy68°
46°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear71°
49°

Warm Thursday and Friday with chances of rain Saturday

by on October 19, 2017 at 4:40 AM (2 hours ago)

Warmer than normal for October today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Clear and not as cool overnight, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: Windy with a few clouds moving in. and a high at 78.

Saturday: A cold front pushes from central into eastern Kansas with a chance of thunderstorms and a high at 75.

Sunday: Cooler, with a high at 68.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 82. Light southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 58.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 78.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 75.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 70.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.