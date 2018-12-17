Warm to start the week

This week is looking beautiful, particularly for December.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Patchy areas of freezing fog, then clearing with sunshine and a high at 58.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 32.
Tomorrow: Clouding up, with a high at 55.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, with a high at 52.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 56. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 32.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 55.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 52.