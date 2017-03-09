Warm Today, Chilly Tonight and Tomorrow

Our last warm day for awhile today, so enjoy it before the front comes in.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up throughout the day. A cold front will move in from the north this afternoon. High in the low 70’s.



Tonight: Much cooler and clear, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a high 45.



Friday night into Saturday: Low pressure will move in, as well as another cold front on Saturday morning. This will bring in the chance of rain mixed with snow, with a high in the mid 30’s on Saturday.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 71. Light and variable wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 32.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 49.

Friday Night: A chance of rain before 3am, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 3am and 4am, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 10am, then a chance of snow between 10am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.