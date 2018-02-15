Warm today, chilly tonight

Some light mist could cause wet pavement early today, but no real measurable moisture is expected.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Breezy and warm this afternoon, with a high at 68.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and much colder, with a low at 22.
Tomorrow: Breezy and cold, with a high at 35.
Saturday: Sunny and warming back up, with a high at 55.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 68. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 20.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 38.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 56.