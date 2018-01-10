Warm today, rain tonight, possible snow tomorrow

One more warm day today, but then a big change tomorrow.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and very mild with a high at 57. South winds will gust between 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Light rain develops by mid evening, with more widespread rain overnight. As temperatures fall below freezing early Thursday, we are expecting a transition to freezing rain, with a low at 29.

Tomorrow: A changeover of rain/freezing rain to wet snow is likely by late morning that will quickly end by late afternoon. Temperatures will fall to around 25.

Tomorrow night: Clearing and cold, with a low at 10.

Friday: Sunny and cold, with a high at 28.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 63. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Rain showers likely before 3am, then rain and snow showers between 3am and 4am, then snow after 4am. Low at 25.

Tomorrow: Snow likely before noon. Patchy blowing snow after noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 27.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low at 9. Wind chill values as low as -2.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 30.