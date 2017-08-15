WIBW News Now!

71°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 71°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear89°
72°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Thunderstorm85°
66°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear86°
63°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy86°
66°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear87°
66°

Warm today, wet tomorrow

by on August 15, 2017 at 4:52 AM (4 hours ago)

Most areas will remain clear of fog through the early morning hours, though a wisp or two cannot be ruled out in low-lying areas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and warm, with a high near 90.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, with a chance of overnight storms, and a low at 73.

Tomorrow: Occasional rain and thunderstorms, with a high at 88. Some rain could be heavy at times.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 86.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 94. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 88.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 88.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.