Warm today, wet tomorrow

Most areas will remain clear of fog through the early morning hours, though a wisp or two cannot be ruled out in low-lying areas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and warm, with a high near 90.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, with a chance of overnight storms, and a low at 73.

Tomorrow: Occasional rain and thunderstorms, with a high at 88. Some rain could be heavy at times.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 86.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 94. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 88.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 88.