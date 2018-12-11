Warm Tuesday, chance of precip late Wednesday into Thursday

If you haven’t been able to make it outside in a few days, find some time today. It should be beautiful.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: High clouds move in today, with a high at 57.

Tonight: Clearing late, with a low at 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 52.

Thursday: A rain/snow mix possible and windy, with a high at 41.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high at 55. South wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low at 27.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 53.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain between 11am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 42.