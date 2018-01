Warm Tuesday, Wednesday, storm Wednesday night

Very warm today and tomorrow before a storm system comes in Wednesday night.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 39.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 58.

Wednesday Night: A chance of drizzle between 7pm and 1am, then rain likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 29.

Thursday: Rain likely before 7am, then a chance of drizzle and snow between 7am and 8am, then a chance of snow after 8am. Patchy blowing snow between 9am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 29.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 58. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 39.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 63.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers likely before 3am, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 24.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 28.