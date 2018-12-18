Warm Tuesday

The weather continues to be warm for December.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clouding up, with a high at 57.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 38.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain in the afternoon, with a high at 55.
Thursday: Windy and cooler, with a high at 50.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 55. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 36.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 53.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 51.