Warm Tuesday

The weather continues to be warm for December.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up, with a high at 57.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 38.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain in the afternoon, with a high at 55.

Thursday: Windy and cooler, with a high at 50.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 55. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 36.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 53.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 51.