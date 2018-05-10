Warm weather continues Thursday

It still feels more like summer than spring.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy this morning, then gradually clearing. Sunny, breezy and warm this afternoon, with a high at 88.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 68.
Friday: Windy and much warmer, with a high at 92.
Friday Night: A chance of a thunderstorm, a few may be severe along the Kansas/Nebraska border and a low at 69.
Saturday: Warm and dry, with a high at 88.
Sunday: Isolated afternoon storms possible, with a high at 87.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 89. South southeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 68.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 94.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 68.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 85.