Warm weather continues Thursday

It still feels more like summer than spring.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning, then gradually clearing. Sunny, breezy and warm this afternoon, with a high at 88.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 68.

Friday: Windy and much warmer, with a high at 92.

Friday Night: A chance of a thunderstorm, a few may be severe along the Kansas/Nebraska border and a low at 69.

Saturday: Warm and dry, with a high at 88.

Sunday: Isolated afternoon storms possible, with a high at 87.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 89. South southeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 68.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 94.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 68.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 85.