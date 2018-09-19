Warm Wednesday

Enjoy the last days of summer, as a change is on the way before the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy and hot, with a high at 95. South winds 15-30 this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and warm, with a low at 75.

Tomorrow: Breezy, with a high at 95.

A cold front moves through Thursday night/Friday morning, with showers and storms late and a low at 68.

Friday: Rain ends early, with a high at only 72.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 94. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 75.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high at 91.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 64.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 71.