WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Warm Wednesday

by on December 12, 2018 at 4:55 AM (4 hours ago)

Today is likely the nicest day left in the work week, though no day will be bad.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 52.

Tonight: Clouding up with some drizzle overnight, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: Breezy and cold with occasional rain mixed with some light wet snow, with a high at 42.

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 56. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of sleet before 2am, then a slight chance of snow and sleet between 2am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low at 31.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a slight chance of rain between 9am and noon. Cloudy, with a high at 42.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.