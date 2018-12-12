Warm Wednesday

Today is likely the nicest day left in the work week, though no day will be bad.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 52.

Tonight: Clouding up with some drizzle overnight, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: Breezy and cold with occasional rain mixed with some light wet snow, with a high at 42.

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 56. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of sleet before 2am, then a slight chance of snow and sleet between 2am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low at 31.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a slight chance of rain between 9am and noon. Cloudy, with a high at 42.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 48.