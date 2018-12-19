Warm Wednesday

Wednesday will still be warm and travel looks to be okay right now for the next few days.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a few scattered showers possible this afternoon and a high at 57.

Tonight: Clearing and breezy late, with a low at 38.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy, with a high at 46.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 50.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 54. South southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low at 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 52.