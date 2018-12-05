Warm Wednesday, relatively speaking

Enjoy the brief warm up, as we’ll chill back down quickly.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: High clouds gradually moving in, but warmer than it has been, with a high at 48.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 28 and a chance of light snow overnight.
Tomorrow: Flurries end early, with a high at 31.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 31.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 48. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 27.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 30.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 30.