Warm Wednesday, relatively speaking

Enjoy the brief warm up, as we’ll chill back down quickly.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: High clouds gradually moving in, but warmer than it has been, with a high at 48.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 28 and a chance of light snow overnight.

Tomorrow: Flurries end early, with a high at 31.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 31.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 48. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 30.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 30.