Warm Wednesday and Thursday, then chilly Friday

Enjoy today and tomorrow, because temperatures will go back down the rollercoaster Thursday night.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Low clouds and patchy fog this morning, with a high at 65.

Tonight: Cloudy and mild, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Warmer, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: Much colder, with a low at 22.

Friday: Chilly, high at 33.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Areas of fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 66.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 63.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 22.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 36.