Warm Wednesday and Thursday, then chilly Friday

Enjoy today and tomorrow, because temperatures will go back down the rollercoaster Thursday night.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Low clouds and patchy fog this morning, with a high at 65.
Tonight: Cloudy and mild, with a low at 45.
Tomorrow: Warmer, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night: Much colder, with a low at 22.
Friday: Chilly, high at 33.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Areas of fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 66.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 42.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 63.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 22.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 36.