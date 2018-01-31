WIBW News Now!

Warm Wednesday

by on January 31, 2018 at 6:07 AM

One more warm day before a cold front comes through and knocks us back into the 30s.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 31.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 35.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 39.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 51. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 38.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 43.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.