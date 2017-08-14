Warm week ahead with plenty of rain chances

Some patchy fog is possible this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with a high at 88.

Tonight: A few thunderstorms may move in overnight, with a low at 68.

Tuesday: Scattered afternoon storms, with a high at 87.

Wednesday: A cold front pushes through with a good chance of rain and thunderstorms, with a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 91. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 69.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 90.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 89.