WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


70°F
Overcast
Feels Like 70°
Winds South 6 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy88°
68°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy88°
72°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm87°
67°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy86°
65°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy84°
66°

Warm week ahead with plenty of rain chances

by on August 14, 2017 at 6:13 AM (2 hours ago)

Some patchy fog is possible this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with a high at 88.

Tonight: A few thunderstorms may move in overnight, with a low at 68.

Tuesday: Scattered afternoon storms, with a high at 87.

Wednesday: A cold front pushes through with a good chance of rain and thunderstorms, with a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 91. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 69.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 90.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 89.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.