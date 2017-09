High and thin clouds from Irma are spreading into extreme eastern Kansas today. At the same time, some patchy fog has developed across our area.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, with a high at 85.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 92.