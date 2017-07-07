Warm weekend ahead

A warm weekend is ahead, unless a stray storm happens by, but chances are slight.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few clouds this morning, then warm this afternoon with a high at 92.

Tonight: Early this evening we will be watching storms in SE Nebraska that may slide our way as they diminish, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a high at 88.

Sunday: Warming up, with an isolated storm possible during the afternoon and a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon and after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Light and variable wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 66.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 90.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph.