Warm, windy and humid Monday

Wind and warmth will continue today and tomorrow.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Warm and humid this morning with a few isolated thunderstorms. Windy, with a high at 97.
Tonight: Breezy, with a low at 78 and a few storms possible toward morning.
Tuesday: Scattered storms and windy, with a high at 92.
Wednesday: A chance of a thunderstorm early and cooler, with a high at 79.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 97. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low at 76.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 92.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 82.