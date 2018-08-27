WIBW News Now!

Warm, windy and humid Monday

August 27, 2018

Wind and warmth will continue today and tomorrow.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Warm and humid this morning with a few isolated thunderstorms. Windy, with a high at 97.

Tonight: Breezy, with a low at 78 and a few storms possible toward morning.

Tuesday: Scattered storms and windy, with a high at 92.

Wednesday: A chance of a thunderstorm early and cooler, with a high at 79.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 97. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low at 76.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 92.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 82.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.