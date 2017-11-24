WIBW News Now!

Warm, windy Friday

by on November 24, 2017 at 4:50 AM (2 hours ago)

We could see record warmth today. The record high is 76 set back in 1990.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm, with a high at 77.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler, with a low at 38.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 62.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 65.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 77. South southwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 62.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 66.

