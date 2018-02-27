WIBW News Now!

Header Weather


45°F
Clear
Feels Like 41°
Winds SSE 8 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy67°
45°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain52°
31°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear51°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear55°
38°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear61°
44°

Warm, windy Tuesday

by on February 27, 2018 at 4:46 AM (2 hours ago)

A beautiful, breezy Tuesday ahead.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, breezy and warm, with a high at 68. South winds will gust from 15 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Showers and a few thunderstorms possible, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Drizzle and cooler, with a high at 58.

Thursday: Windy and still cooler, with a high at 52.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high at 69. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 9pm, then a chance of drizzle after 4am. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: A chance of drizzle before noon, then a slight chance of showers or drizzle after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high at 49.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 54.

