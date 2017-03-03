Warm and Windy Weekend Ahead

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for portions of the listening area today, with a Red Flag Warning posted in Central Kansas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy this afternoon with a high at 61 and southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear and not as cold, with a low at 44.

Tomorrow: Windy, with a high at 68.

Sunday: Cloudy and windy, with a high at 66.



REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 64. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 69.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 73.