The next chances of rain should come this weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing this morning, then sunny and warmer today, with a high at 88.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Windy and warm, with a high at 89.

Friday: Breezy, with a high at 91.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 93. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 95.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 94.