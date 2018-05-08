Warm with isolated storm chances through midweek

Keep the shorts and sandals handy through the middle of the week.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clouding up, breezy and warm, with a high at 89 and southeast winds from 15-25 mph.
Tonight: An isolated storm possible, but then clearing, with a low at 61.
Wednesday: Sunny and warm, with a high at 88.
Thursday: An isolated thunderstorm is possible early, with a high at 87.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 90. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 59.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 90.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 89.