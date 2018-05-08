WIBW News Now!

Warm with isolated storm chances through midweek

by on May 8, 2018 at 5:25 AM (4 hours ago)

Keep the shorts and sandals handy through the middle of the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up, breezy and warm, with a high at 89 and southeast winds from 15-25 mph.

Tonight: An isolated storm possible, but then clearing, with a low at 61.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm, with a high at 88.

Thursday: An isolated thunderstorm is possible early, with a high at 87.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 90. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 59.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 90.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 89.

