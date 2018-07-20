Warm, with slight chance of rain Friday

It’s still warm, but no triple digits are anticipated anytime soon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few clouds this morning, then, a few thunderstorms may develop again this afternoon. If they happen, they could be strong, with an afternoon high at 92.

Tonight: Clearing, with a low at 69.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between noon and 2pm. Sunny, with a high at 94. Light northeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low at 70.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 93.