WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


69°F
Clear
Feels Like 69°
Winds North 0 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear95°
68°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear92°
66°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear92°
67°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain90°
68°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear92°
68°

Warm, with slight chance of rain Friday

by on July 20, 2018 at 4:43 AM (1 hour ago)

It’s still warm, but no triple digits are anticipated anytime soon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few clouds this morning, then, a few thunderstorms may develop again this afternoon. If they happen, they could be strong, with an afternoon high at 92.

Tonight: Clearing, with a low at 69.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between noon and 2pm. Sunny, with a high at 94. Light northeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low at 70.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 93.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.