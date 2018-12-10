Warmer this week

This week will feel more like late fall than winter, at least in the afternoons.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Morning freezing fog, then clearing with sunshine, with a high at 45.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 25.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and breezy, with a high at 55.

Wednesday: Cooler, with a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 44. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 27.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, with a high at 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 49.