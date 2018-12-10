Warmer this week

This week will feel more like late fall than winter, at least in the afternoons.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Morning freezing fog, then clearing with sunshine, with a high at 45.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 25.
Tomorrow: Cloudy and breezy, with a high at 55.
Wednesday: Cooler, with a high at 48.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 44. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 27.
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, with a high at 52.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 49.