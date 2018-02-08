Warmer Thursday, but back down for the weekend

Thursday will be warmer than we’ve been in a while, but the reprieve won’t last long.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, with a high at 50.

Tonight: An arctic front moves in overnight, with a low at 30.

Friday: Cloudy, breezy and chilly, with a high at 33.

Saturday: Snow chances increase across northeast Kansas, with a high at 22.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 52. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 27.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 28.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low at 12.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 20.