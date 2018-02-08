WIBW News Now!

53°F
Clear
Feels Like 53°
Winds South 12 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy53°
26°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy30°
13°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Snow Showers19°
10°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy31°
13°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear39°
23°

Warmer Thursday, but back down for the weekend

by on February 8, 2018 at 6:22 AM

Thursday will be warmer than we’ve been in a while, but the reprieve won’t last long.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, with a high at 50.

Tonight: An arctic front moves in overnight, with a low at 30.

Friday: Cloudy, breezy and chilly, with a high at 33.

Saturday: Snow chances increase across northeast Kansas, with a high at 22.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 52. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 27.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 28.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low at 12.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 20.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.