Warmer Thursday, but back down for the weekend

Thursday will be warmer than we’ve been in a while, but the reprieve won’t last long.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, with a high at 50.
Tonight: An arctic front moves in overnight, with a low at 30.
Friday: Cloudy, breezy and chilly, with a high at 33.
Saturday: Snow chances increase across northeast Kansas, with a high at 22.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 52. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 27.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 28.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low at 12.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 20.