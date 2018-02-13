WIBW News Now!

Warmer today, then really nice Wednesday

by on February 13, 2018 at 4:42 AM

A nice midweek warmup is in store.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning, with a gradually clearing sky and a high at 52.

Tonight: A few clouds and a low at 38.

Tomorrow: Breezy and much warmer, with a high at 65.

Thursday: A cold front moves in after we reach a high around 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 54. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low at 36.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high at 68.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 59.

