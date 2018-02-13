Warmer today, then really nice Wednesday

A nice midweek warmup is in store.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy this morning, with a gradually clearing sky and a high at 52.
Tonight: A few clouds and a low at 38.
Tomorrow: Breezy and much warmer, with a high at 65.
Thursday: A cold front moves in after we reach a high around 62.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 54. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low at 36.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high at 68.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 59.